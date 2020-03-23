A few interesting bits I found interesting to explore:
-
In nearly every country in the world, when the virus reaches 100 people the number of cases begins to increase by 35% daily. (Dashed black line.)
- At that rate, a country would reach 1,000,000 cases just 31 days after reaching 100 cases.
- The curve flattens with social distancing -- check out Japan, South Korea, and China over time.
-
There are two different ways to view the exact same data:
- The logarithmic scale shows a great comparison of the magnitude of growth between countries, but less of the human impact.
- The linear scale shows the real human impact -- a growth twice the size is twice the number of real people infected.
- Switch between the two by toggling the scale at the bottom of each graph.
-
Finally, these graphs are not just images. Hover over any data point to see the data behind it.
This visualization is updated daily
with the John Hopkins CSSE data, which is typically released around 7:00pm Central.