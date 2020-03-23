91-DIVOC

An interactive visualization of the exponential spread of COVID-19

A project to explore the global growth of COVID-19. Updated daily. Inspired by the work of John Burn-Murdoch.
A few interesting bits I found interesting to explore: This visualization is updated daily with the John Hopkins CSSE data, which is typically released around 7:00pm Central.

COVID-19 Cases by Country

COVID-19 Cases by US States/Territories

Same Data -- Normalized by Population

The visualizations below use the exact same COVID-19 data from John Hopkins except that the data is now normalized by dividing by the country or state population.

COVID-19 Cases by Country, normalized by country population

COVID-19 Cases by US States/Territories, normalized by population

More Details: 91-DIVOC #01 - COVID-19 Dataset
COVID-19 Dataset: 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 (2019-nCoV) Data Repository by Johns Hopkins CSSE
Population Datasets: Wikipedia, list of countries and Wikipedia, list of US states